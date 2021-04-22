Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

