Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV?, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

NYSE:RGR opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

