Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DNB Markets cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SEB Equities cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

