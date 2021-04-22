D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of DHI opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $96.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 253,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

