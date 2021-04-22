Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.82.

TOY opened at C$40.78 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

