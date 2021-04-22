Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $462.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

