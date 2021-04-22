Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $1.21 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00517860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

