Apogee Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $923.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.