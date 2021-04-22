Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.47 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 125.68 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of £405.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 132.18 ($1.73). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.69.

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

