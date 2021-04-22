Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

