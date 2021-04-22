RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99.

