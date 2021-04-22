Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

