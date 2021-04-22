Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
