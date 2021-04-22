Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APDN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

