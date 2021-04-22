Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.17. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 47,139 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 155,606 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 833,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.