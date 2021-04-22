Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.71

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.71 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 15,898 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.62.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.