SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.94

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and traded as high as $92.92. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 1,747 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

