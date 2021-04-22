Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,173 put options on the company. This is an increase of 16,308% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after buying an additional 1,211,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $40,285,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

