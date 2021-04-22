Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 970,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 414,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,524,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 232,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,033,000.

CHIQ opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

