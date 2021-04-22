Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $203,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

