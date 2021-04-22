Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $194,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

