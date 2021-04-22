Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 8,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,487 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,010.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.