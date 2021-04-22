Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $245,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

