Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.48 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

