Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 5,207 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of CRUS opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

