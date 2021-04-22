Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

