Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.85. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

NYSE:CCK opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

