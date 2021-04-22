Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 3rd

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DFS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

