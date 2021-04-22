NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

