Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.71.

NYSE CMI opened at $263.07 on Monday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

