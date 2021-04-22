-$0.28 EPS Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Mohawk Group posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of MWK opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.78.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,900.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

