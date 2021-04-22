Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

