AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$21.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.42.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

