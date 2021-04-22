AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$21.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.