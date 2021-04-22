Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -343.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

OPI opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

