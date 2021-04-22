ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $143.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAN. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $115.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

