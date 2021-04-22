Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) CEO Michael S. Poirier Buys 11,005 Shares

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) CEO Michael S. Poirier acquired 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,809.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

