Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBK. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.