Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 221.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 189,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 329,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

