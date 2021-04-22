Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.22.

EFC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $779.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

