14,000 Shares in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

OCA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

