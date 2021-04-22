Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UYG stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

