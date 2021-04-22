iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

