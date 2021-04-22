Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

