Omni Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00018620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.28 or 0.00518821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,196 coins and its circulating supply is 562,880 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

