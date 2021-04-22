Moderna’s (MRNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $208.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.22.

MRNA opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock worth $831,464,033. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

