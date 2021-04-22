Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

