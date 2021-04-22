CIT Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

CIT Group has raised its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

