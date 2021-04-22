Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.