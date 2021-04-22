BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

