American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

