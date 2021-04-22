Wells Fargo & Company Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.08.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.